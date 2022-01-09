AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 263,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,755. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

