Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,786,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,918.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,811.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total value of $10,910,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

