Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 956.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASGTF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ASGTF stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

