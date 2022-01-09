Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

AMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.35.

Altus Power Company Profile

