Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.79 million, a P/E ratio of 380.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,678 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

