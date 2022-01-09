Amalgamated Bank Buys 997 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.