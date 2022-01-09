Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Infinera were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

