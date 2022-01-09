Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $8,622,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE NHI opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.