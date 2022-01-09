Amalgamated Bank Sells 408 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $58.00 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

