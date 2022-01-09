Amalgamated Bank Sells 871 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

