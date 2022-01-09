Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. 468,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

