Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

