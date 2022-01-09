American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $547,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $55.01 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36.

