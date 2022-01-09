American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 1%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY)’s stock price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $43.82. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 89.29% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

