American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

American Electric Power stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

