American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

AMS stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

