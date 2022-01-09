American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.58 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.