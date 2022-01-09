American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.