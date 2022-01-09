Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.04 Million

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $789.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $648.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,808. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total transaction of $3,766,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $948,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,399 shares of company stock valued at $226,253,445 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 81.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after acquiring an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

