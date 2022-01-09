Analysts Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

