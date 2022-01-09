Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.25. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

