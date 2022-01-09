Analysts Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report sales of $178.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of CYXT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 258,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $648,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $425,955,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

