Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

