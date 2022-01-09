Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.49 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report sales of $40.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $155.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.39 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $740.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.