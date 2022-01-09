Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post $154.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.50 million and the lowest is $152.58 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $632.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.