Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.30 million and the highest is $934.88 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after buying an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

