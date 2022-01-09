Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Announce $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.35. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $130.70 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,914,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

