Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Xylem posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $115.43 on Friday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

