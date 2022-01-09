Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. Avnet reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Avnet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

