Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $311.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.34 million. Envestnet posted sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 321,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,478. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

