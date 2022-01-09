Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.93 EPS

Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.23. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

FIS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.