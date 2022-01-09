Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUNL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

