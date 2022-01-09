Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.49. 2,962,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,575. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

