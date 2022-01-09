Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $57.67

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.