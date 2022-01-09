Analysts Set Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Target Price at $1,450.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYLOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

