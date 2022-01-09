Analysts Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $18.00

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CLNN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

