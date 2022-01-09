Analysts Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Target Price at C$39.90

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.15. 262,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$31.10 and a 52 week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.