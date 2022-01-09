Analysts Set Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Target Price at $17.40

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

