Analyzing Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -152.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.91% -1.92% -0.78% Portland General Electric 9.81% 8.66% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.46 -$130.00 million ($0.80) -42.65 Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 2.22 $155.00 million $2.56 20.81

Portland General Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77 Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus price target of $44.42, suggesting a potential upside of 30.18%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

