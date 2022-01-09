Analyzing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iSun and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 526.19%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.55%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.96 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -17.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.51 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.72

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Summary

iSun beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

