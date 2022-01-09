Analyzing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.54 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -17.06 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 88.02 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -153.65

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 179.75%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $236.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.87%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats ShockWave Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

