Analyzing Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Willamette Valley Vineyards and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 1.61 $3.39 million $0.26 34.04 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.83 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Volatility & Risk

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 8.96% 8.27% 3.41% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Pernod Ricard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

