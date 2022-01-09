Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
