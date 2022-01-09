Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andritz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

