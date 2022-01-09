ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $405.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $419.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $339.27.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.11 and its 200 day moving average is $371.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

