Apollo Currency Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00211721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00032331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.33 or 0.00472806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00078941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

