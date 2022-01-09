Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CPMG Inc increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% during the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 100,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,737. The company has a market cap of $214.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

