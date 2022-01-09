Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

AINV stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

