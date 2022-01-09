Apollon Limassol One Day Volume Reaches $214,310.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $534,872.24 and approximately $214,310.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00214209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00032805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.53 or 0.00471854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00079080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,180 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

