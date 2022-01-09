Apollon (XAP) Market Cap Hits $12,590.14

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Apollon coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollon has traded up 80% against the US dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $12,590.14 and $9.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

