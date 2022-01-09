Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $101.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.